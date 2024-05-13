PM Narendra Modi wears Sikh turban, serves food in langar | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib Gurdwara and served food to devotees in its langar. Visuals of PM Modi's 'seva' at the Sikh place of worship have gone viral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food at the Gurdwara. (ANI)

A viral video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food to Sikh people from a steel bucket. Those receiving food from the BJP stalwart can be seen showing their gratitude.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

PM Narendra Modi also helped the Gurdwara management cook food for the langar.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made for PM Modi's visit to the famous gurdwara in Bihar's Patna.

History of Patna Sahib Gurdwara

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh had commissioned the Gurudwara and takhat in the 18th century. It was constructed to celebrate the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru who fought Mughal emperors, was born in Patna, in 1666. Before moving to Anandpur Sahib, Guru Gobind Singh spent his early years in the historical city.

Narendra Modi in Bihar

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi carried out a roadshow in Bihar's capital. He is the first prime minister ever to hold a roadshow in Bihar.

PM Narendra Modi will today address election rallies in the state's Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran constituencies.

Amid voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning asked the people of the country to vote in large numbers.

"In today's 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy," he wrote on X.

Union home minister Amit Shah also appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to vote in record numbers to eradicate Naxalism and for developed India. He said every vote will prove to be a strong pillar for a strong and decisive government.

Over the past three phases, voting in 283 constituencies concluded peacefully.