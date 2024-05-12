Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi in Bengal on fourth phase eve

With 96.88 crore eligible voters, the current Lok Sabha elections is the largest democratic exercise in history. (Representational Image)

Sunday is the eve of the fourth leg of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, with as many as 96 parliamentary seats across nine states and a Union territory (Jammu and Kashmir) set to poll in this round. The following states and UT will vote: Andhra Pradesh (all 25 Lok Sabha seats), Telangana (17/17), Uttar Pradesh (13/80), Maharashtra (11/48), West Bengal (8/42), Madhya Pradesh (8/29), Bihar (5/40), Odisha (4/21), Jharkhand (4/11), and Jammu & Kashmir (1/5)....Read More

A total of 1717 candidates are in the fray in the fourth leg.

On the same day, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also hold assembly polls, with voting to be held for all 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra, and 28 out of 147 segments in Odisha. The voting for the remaining 119 seats in Odisha will be conducted on May 20 (35 seats), May 25 (), and June 1 (42).

Lok Sabha elections

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phae 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre. In both 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP won single-party majority (282, 303) in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also looking for a hattrick of wins to the top office.

The NDA is up against the Congress-led INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) bloc.