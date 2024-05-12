 PM Modi receives special Mother's Day presents at rally in Bengal's Hooghly| Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Modi receives special Mother's Day presents at rally in Bengal's Hooghly| Watch

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2024 04:12 PM IST

PM Modi was presented with a picture of him and his mother, Late Heeraben Modi, at the rally in Hooghly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received special Mother's Day presents during his election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday. Modi was presented with a picture of him and his mother, Late Heeraben Modi, on the occasion of Mother's Day. The PM expressed gratitude to the people who presented him with the picture. "The people in the rally have made the picture of my mother... The people in the West celebrate this day as Mother's Day, but in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year," PM Modi said.

PM Modi received special Mother's Day presents at a rally in Bengal's Hooghly.
PM Modi received special Mother's Day presents at a rally in Bengal's Hooghly.

"I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures. Please mention your addresses at the back of the paper… I want to thank both of you for this," Modi added.

The Prime Minister addressed the rally in Bengal as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Barrackpore earlier, the PM also slammed the “vote-bank” politics of the TMC and said the goons of the party were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against the party leaders surfaced earlier.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the sisters of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor's name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don't be afraid of TMC,” he said at the election rally in Barrackpore.

Speaking further, Modi said, “TMC is using every trick in Sandeshkhali, but none of the oppressors of Sandeshkhali TMC will be spared.”

The Prime Minister's remarks came as multiple videos levelling allegations against a local BJP party leader in connection with the Sandeshkhali issue surfaced on social media recently.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

© 2024 HindustanTimes
