 Lok Sabha polls an election to fulfil resolve of developed India: JP Nadda - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls an election to fulfil resolve of developed India: JP Nadda

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
May 09, 2024 10:00 AM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda was addressing a Panna Pramukh Sammelan on home turf in Bilaspur, which falls under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha polls were an election to fulfil the resolve of developed India.

BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal, former CM Jai Ram Thakur, party national president JP Nadda, Union minister and party candidate Anurag Thakur at a rally in Hamirpur. (HT Photo)
BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal, former CM Jai Ram Thakur, party national president JP Nadda, Union minister and party candidate Anurag Thakur at a rally in Hamirpur. (HT Photo)

Addressing a Panna Pramukh Sammelan on home turf in Bilaspur, which falls under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Nadda said, “While on one hand pandemic hit the whole world, war in Ukraine continued and the economy of world powers like the US, Europe, China, Russia faltered, but in these five years, India’s economy jumped from No. 11 to No. 5. With the blessings of the public, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time and India will become the third largest economy in the world.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nadda said all parties but the BJP compromised with their ideology, adding, “PM Modi made Jammu and Kashmir truly an integral part of India by abrogating Article 370 on 5 August 2019. The slogan for which our leader late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life, today with the blessings of the people, ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, ek Pradhan’ has been implemented.”

Invoking the Ram temple, he said, “For us, Ram Temple was not an issue of politics but an issue of our faith. Consecration of Ram Lala idol in the grand Ram temple finally took place on January 22.”

The leader said a new chapter of all-embracing and all-inclusive development, “Sabka Vishwas, Sabke Prayas”, had been set into motion, adding, “Now through GYAN, we are taking it a step further which means – development of the poor, progress of youth, welfare of food providers and women empowerment,”

The party’s national vice-president Saudan Singh, Union minister and Hamirpur candidate Anurag Thakur, BJP’s state unit president Rajeev Bindal and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other senior party leaders were present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lok Sabha polls an election to fulfil resolve of developed India: JP Nadda

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On