Narendra Modi in Bengal | PM slams Trinamool, makes 5 big guarantees: ‘As long as I am there…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 12, addressed an election rally in Barrackpore, West Bengal. Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, Modi made five guarantees to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections in Barrackpore, West Bengal on Sunday, (PTI)

“I am giving five guarantees to Bengal. As long as I am here, there will be no religion-based reservation. Nobody will be able to stop reservations of SC, ST, or OBC. Nobody will be able to stop you from doing Ram Navami Puja. Nobody will be able to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Temple in Ayodhya and nobody will be able to finish CAA,” Modi said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Modi said it has become difficult for the common man to follow his faith in Bengal. “TMC threatens people when they chant the name of Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram! The TMC does not allow people to celebrate Ram Navami. The Congress, too, stands against the Ram Mandir. Should we leave the country in the hands of the TMC, Congress, and Leftists?” Modi said.

Modi said the land of West Bengal, especially Barrackpore, has written history. This land played an important role in independence. But the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has made it the centre of scams.

"There was a time when scientific inventions were done in Bengal, but in TMC's rule, there is a home industry of producing bombs in the entire state. There was a time when Bengal would agitate against illegal immigrants, but today under TMC's protection, illegal immigrants are thriving," Modi alleged.

"The TMC-Congress INDI Alliance in Bengal has submitted before appeasement politics. They ask for vote-jihad against Modi. A TMC MLA has said that they would drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi river. Imagine their audacity. Their courage. Who is supporting them?" the prime minister said in an all-out attack on the state government.

Earlier, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir made controversial comments during an election rally in Murshidabad and said that Hindus would be drowned in the Bhagirathi River within two hours or else he would leave politics.

Modi said that the development of the states of eastern India was neglected by the Congress party which governed the country for decades.

"After independence, family members of the Congress party governed the country for decades. They neglected the development of the states of eastern India. Whether it was West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, or Odisha, Congress did nothing to harness the capabilities of these states. From natural resources to blue economy, these states have huge potential for economic growth across fields," he added.

He further said that 'Modi' will make East India the growth engine of Viksit Bharat.

"Today, we are creating a network of roadways, railways, and waterways in the eastern states of India... Dedicated freight corridors have amplified industrialization in this area. The upcoming years will be dedicated to furthering the development of West Bengal and the surrounding states," he said.

Modi claimed that in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party will do better in Bengal as compared to 2019 when it bagged 18 seats. “West Bengal is an important state for us. The Congress ruled for 50 years, but the people of eastern India only got poverty despite the states being capable. These states have mineral resources, fertile land. These states also have tourism potential. I have decided to make these states an engine of growth for Viksit Bharat,” the PM said at the rally.

Earlier, the PM also conducted a roadshow in Barrackpore.

Voting will take place for eight Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal in the fourth phase of voting to be held on May 13. The constituencies are Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.