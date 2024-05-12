 PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal: PM to address 4 election rallies today | Top updates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal: PM to address 4 election rallies today | Top updates

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 12, 2024 06:40 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi reached Kolkata on Saturday and is scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal's Barrackpore, Panchla, Chinsurah and Pursura today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kolkata on Saturday night and is scheduled to address four Lok Sabha election rallies across three West Bengal districts on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata from Jharkhand, and after landing at the airport, he went by road to the Raj Bhavan amid tight security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo) (BJP)

Modi reached West Bengal after wrapping up the election campaign in Odisha for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, set to take place on May 13. He held a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening, and addressed three public meetings in Odisha on Saturday, before leaving for Jharkhand.

During his poll rally in Odisha, Modi launched sharp attacks on chief minister Naveen Patnaik, posing a unique challenge to name all the districts of the state and their capitals without looking at a piece of paper.

PM Modi's rallies in West Bengal - Top points

  • On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi will address four election rallies across three districts in West Bengal - Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district.
  • On Saturday night, PM Modi reached Kolkata from Jharkhand by road, welcomed at the Raj Bhavan by Governor CV Ananda Bose.
  • This is the prime minister's second visit to Kolkata this month. Modi reached the city on May 2 and after spending the night in Raj Bhavan, he addressed rallies in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies the next day.
  • Heavy traffic restrictions have been imposed in Kolkata in view of Modi's visit to the city this weekend. Movement of all vehicles has been restricted in areas such as Raj Bhavan, Red Road, Hoogly Bridge, and Jensen and Nicholson Island on May 12, till 1 pm.
  • West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Saptagram on Saturday to support TMC's candidate from Hoogly, a day before Modi's rally in the city.
  • The campaigning for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha election in West Bengal ended on May 11. A total of eight constituencies in the state will go to polls on May 13 - Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, and Birbhum.

(With inputs from PTI)

