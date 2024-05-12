Lok Sabha polls: Ram weighs heavier than RJD for Yadavs, OBCs in Mithila region

Darbhanga: In the land of Mithila in Bihar, the erstwhile birthplace of Sita, Lord Ram, is echoing in the election campaign. On May 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his public address at Darbhanga with the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan and described Mithila land of ‘King Janak and Goddess Sita’ with the hope that the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya would get the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electoral dividends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar (Twitter Photo)

Less than 10 km from Darbhanga, Gulab Yadav, a 72-year-old from Yadav-dominated Bijli village, talks about his switch in vote from Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to the BJP. “The biggest campaign plank in Mithila region is Lord Ram in this election. Lalu, no doubt, is our leader and so is Tejaswi [Yadav], but they are leaders for the state. When the matter comes to the national interest, we will always vote for [PM] Narendra Modi because he has gone to arrange an abode for our Ram Lalla,” he said.

The Mithila region has four parliamentary constituencies – Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jhajharpur and Samastipur and the National Democratic Alliance won all four in 2019. With Lord Ram playing out in elections, the National Democratic Alliance [NDA] aims to repeat its feat.

Cutting across the caste line, which is the most important characteristic of election in Bihar, Binod Kumar Mishra (62) of Kamalpur village in Madhubani district said, Ram along with Sita, is a household name in Mithila and how can we vote for a party that refused to attend the pran parishtha (consecration ceremony) functions of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on January 22 this year for us.

“Sita is like sister and daughter for Mithila, but her husband Ram is the most loved name in Mithila. He is the king of our hearts since time immemorial,” he said.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad declined an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Kamlesh Yadav, 40, of Raiyam Balia said, “...no doubt Tejaswi is our chief ministerial candidate, but for national interest, he cannot be a substitute of Narendra Modi. Yadavs of our area have unanimously decided that in the Lok Sabha elections, they will vote for NDA, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the symbol of good governance in Independent India. Yadavs, despite being from an OBC caste, have always had an inclination for religion and Hindutva. We always respect Rabri Devi [former chief minister of Bihar] for performing chathh [festival] every year, why should not we respect Narendra Modi for being instrumental in the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya? We are the followers of Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu’s other birth in Dwapar. So any Yaduvanshi will automatically favour Raghuvanshi this time,” he said.

Religion appears to be heavier than caste in this region, even for the voters who had voted in favour of Tejashwi-led RJD in the last Assembly elections as they appear to be tilting this time in favour of BJP-led NDA.

56-year-old Dilip Rai, a Yadav farmer from Samia village, said that Yadavs are now voting practically according to their need. “People often see our undisputed leader Lalu Prasad’s figure in Tejaswi, his son. But considering his age and experience in politics, we cannot gamble to vote for his party in the parliamentary elections. No doubt, Modi‘s developmental programmes could not reach the last man due to the apathy of the administration and the indifference of the local leaders. But no one can deny that Modi not only launched many poor developmental programmes for this flood-affected area but also boosted confidence among Hindu voters who in Congress rule had been sidelined. Some of the credit also goes to the good governance of Nitish Kumar, who took Bihar to the national roadmap,” he said.

A similar feeling was apparent even in the Mallah (Sahani) voters. A 52-year-old fisherman of Mallah-dominated Kusheshwarsthan village in Darbhanga district said that their caste’s leader Mukesh Sahani, has immense fanfare among the fisherman community. “...But we are proud to be Kewat (Nishad) – who was one of the best friends of Lord Rama. So, this time we have decided to vote for NDA, which has been instrumental in making Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Also, one can’t deny that it was Nitish Kumar [chief minister of Bihar], who brought good governance in Bihar after decades of Lalu-Rabri jungle raj. It was really a ram-rajya for us,” he said.

Murlidhar Jha, a University teacher in Darbhanga, also agrees that PM Modi’s rally has broken the caste alliance in the Mithila region. “The sitting NDA MPs are facing immense public ire and anti-incumbency, but Modi’s appeal will definitely polarise the voters in favour of NDA candidates. Most of the OBC voters will finally break the caste barriers,” he said.

However, the leaders of the INDIA alliance feel that tall claims of Ram Rajya or good governance by NDA will not sell among the mandate this time. “People are irritated with the false promises made by the prime minister and chief minister. Lack of employment and price rise are the major issues among the voters. This time, the cast combination of Muslims, Yadavs and Mallahs are so intact that our alliance is going to win all seats in Mithilanchal,” said Lalit Kumar Yadav, Bihar’s former land reforms minister, who is RJD nominee from Darbhanga seat in this election.

The BJP has once again fielded Gopaljee Thakur from the seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thakur emerged victorious in the Darbhanga constituency.

Echoing similar views, four-time Darbhanga RJD MP and party’s nominee from Madhubani seat this time, said that NDA is taking its last breath in Bihar. “Secular forces are united while the components of NDA are scattered. Their top campaigners are unable to keep their alliance partners intact. NDA will not even open its account here,” he claimed.

Darbhanga’s sitting MP Thakur said that ‘Modi ki guarantee’ will do the magic again. “Wo kitna bhi shor macha lein, aayega to Modi hi (They might create the noise, but finally Modi will come),” he remarked.

Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat goes to polls on May 13 in the fourth of the seven-phase parliamentary elections.