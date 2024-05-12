Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Dry day in these states/UTs | Full List

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. Out of these seven phases, three have been completed, and the fourth will take place on May 13, 2024 (Monday). Restrictions have been announced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4. Some states/UTs are also observing a dry day in view of the phase 4 elections. Take a look at the list of states/UTs where a dry day is being observed. Some states are observing a dry day in view of the phase 4 elections.(HT File)

Andhra Pradesh: Government liquor outlets, bars, distilleries, depots, breweries and toddy shops have been shut across Andhra Pradesh from 7.00 pm on May 11 until the completion of polling on May 13.

Jammu and Kashmir: A dry day has been declared in Srinagar from 6.00pm on May 11 to 6.00pm on May 13. All liquor shops, bars, etc., will remain shut during the period. No liquor will be served in hotels, clubs or other establishments. An order issued by the district magistrate read, "In light of the ECI election schedule District Srinagar is going to Polls for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 on May 13, 2024, 'Dry Day' is declared from 6.00pm on 11/05/2024 till 13/05/2024" in the District."

Maharashtra: Pune has announced a dry day in areas where polling will be conducted on May 13. Liquor sale has been prohibited from 6.00pm on May 11. The restrictions will continue until 6:00 PM on May 13, the day of polling.

Telangana: A dry day has been declared in Cyberabad ahead of polling for the fourth phase of the general elections. Along with the announcement of the dry day, section 144 has also been imposed in the area for the maintenance of law and order.

Out of the 96 Lok Sabha seats going to polls on May 13, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)