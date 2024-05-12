Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Schools, colleges to remain closed in these states/UTs
May 12, 2024 02:41 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Check the list of states where schools/colleges will remain closed.
The fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in several states and a union territory on Monday, May 13. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in these states in view of the polling day.
ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 polling: How to find booth, your name on voters' list | Step-by-step guide
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
List of states/UTs where schools and colleges will remain closed:
- Andhra Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed in all 25 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, including Chittoor, Araku, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Thirupathi, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Anakapalli, Nandyal, Kakinada, Ongole, Amalapuram, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Narasaraopet, Narsapuram, Guntur, Eluru, Vijayawada, and Machilipatnam.
- Jammu and Kashmir: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Srinagar on polling day for the phase 4 elections.
- Madhya Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed for phase 4 polls in Khandwa, Dewas, Khargone, Ujjain, Indore, Mandsour, Dhar, and Ratlam on May 13 (Monday).
- Bihar: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Munger, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Ujiarpur constituencies on May 13 in view of the phase 4 polls.
- Telangana: Educational institutions including schools and colleges will be closed in Khammam, Adilabad, Mahbubabad, Peddapalli, Warangal, Karimnagar, Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Zahirabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad constituencies in Telangana on May 13 for the phase 4 general elections.
- Maharashtra: Educational institutions including, schools and colleges, will remain closed in Beed, Nandurbhar, Shirdi, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Raver, Shirur, Jalna, Pune, Aurangabad, Maval constituencies on Monday in view of the phase 4 general elections.
- Odisha: Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain shut in Koraput, Kalahandi, Behrampur, Nagarangpur constituencies for the phase 4 polls on May 13.
- West Bengal: Schools and colleges will be shut in Birbhum, Baharampur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Asansol, Ranaghat, Burdwan-Durgapur, Purba Bardhaman for the phase 4 polls.
- Jharkhand: Schools and colleges will be shut in Palamau, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, and Khunti for phase 4 polls on Monday.
- Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Akbarpur, Kheri, Kanpur, Dharuhara, Kannauk, Sitapur, Etawah, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Misrikh and Unnao constituencies in view of general elections (phase 4) on Monday.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article