Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Schools, colleges to remain closed in these states/UTs

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2024 02:41 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Check the list of states where schools/colleges will remain closed.

The fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in several states and a union territory on Monday, May 13. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in these states in view of the polling day.

An empty classroom of a school.(REUTERS)
ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 polling: How to find booth, your name on voters' list | Step-by-step guide

List of states/UTs where schools and colleges will remain closed:

  • Andhra Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed in all 25 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, including Chittoor, Araku, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Thirupathi, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Anakapalli, Nandyal, Kakinada, Ongole, Amalapuram, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Narasaraopet, Narsapuram, Guntur, Eluru, Vijayawada, and Machilipatnam.
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Srinagar on polling day for the phase 4 elections.
  • Madhya Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed for phase 4 polls in Khandwa, Dewas, Khargone, Ujjain, Indore, Mandsour, Dhar, and Ratlam on May 13 (Monday).
  • Bihar: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Munger, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Ujiarpur constituencies on May 13 in view of the phase 4 polls.
  • Telangana: Educational institutions including schools and colleges will be closed in Khammam, Adilabad, Mahbubabad, Peddapalli, Warangal, Karimnagar, Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Zahirabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad constituencies in Telangana on May 13 for the phase 4 general elections.
  • Maharashtra: Educational institutions including, schools and colleges, will remain closed in Beed, Nandurbhar, Shirdi, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Raver, Shirur, Jalna, Pune, Aurangabad, Maval constituencies on Monday in view of the phase 4 general elections.
  • Odisha: Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain shut in Koraput, Kalahandi, Behrampur, Nagarangpur constituencies for the phase 4 polls on May 13.
  • West Bengal: Schools and colleges will be shut in Birbhum, Baharampur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Asansol, Ranaghat, Burdwan-Durgapur, Purba Bardhaman for the phase 4 polls.
  • Jharkhand: Schools and colleges will be shut in Palamau, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, and Khunti for phase 4 polls on Monday.
  • Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Akbarpur, Kheri, Kanpur, Dharuhara, Kannauk, Sitapur, Etawah, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Misrikh and Unnao constituencies in view of general elections (phase 4) on Monday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

