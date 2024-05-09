 Number Theory: Understanding the Parliamentary, state contests in Andhra Pradesh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Understanding the Parliamentary, state contests in Andhra Pradesh

ByNishant Ranjan
May 09, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Was YSRCP’s growth at the cost of the TDP a result of the TDP parting ways with the BJP, and will this reverse with the TDP and BJP joining hands again?

Andhra Pradesh is among the four states in India that has simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and the state assembly. All 175 assembly constituencies (ACs) and 25 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in the state will vote on May 13, 2023 in the fourth phase of the ongoing election cycle. What is the nature of the electoral dynamics in the state? Here are the four charts that explain this.

India General Elections 2024 Live: A finger of a voter is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot at a polling station during the third phase of voting for national elections in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Tuesday, May 7.(Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
India General Elections 2024 Live: A finger of a voter is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot at a polling station during the third phase of voting for national elections in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Tuesday, May 7.(Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Understanding the Parliamentary, state contests in Andhra Pradesh

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On