Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Voting timings, key candidates and phase 4 seats
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Kannauj, is among candidates in the fray.
As many as 13 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will vote on Monday in the fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. After tomorrow, 39 of the state's 80 seats will have voted, while polling for the remaining 41 seats will be held in fifth, sixth, and seventh phases.
Click here for live updates
Voting timings
The polling will commence at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. However, those standing in the queue at 6 pm, will be allowed to exercise their right to franchise.
List of constituencies
Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, and Bahraiach.
Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav's returns to Kannauj to reclaim family legacy in tense elections
List of candidates
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the most high-profile candidate from the state in the fourth phase. Pitted against Yadav is the BJP's incumbent MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak. In 2019, Pathak defeated Dimple Yadav, the former UP chief minister's spouse, in a close contest.
Also Read: Akhilesh hits campaign trail with roadshow in Kannauj
|Constituency
|NDA candidate
|INDIA candidate
|BSP candidate
|Shahjahanpur
|Arun Kumar Sagar (BJP)
|Jyotsna Gond (SP)
|Dod Ram Verma
|Kheri
|Ajay Mishra Teni (BJP)
|Utkarsh Verma (SP)
|Akshay Kalra
|Dhaurahra
|Rekha Verma (BJP)
|Anand Bhadauriya (SP)
|Shyam Kishor Awasthi
|Sitapur
|Rajesh Verma (BJP)
|Rakesh Rathore (CongRESS)
|Mahendra Singh Yadav
|Hardoi
|Jai Prakash Rawat (BJP)
|Usha Verma (SP)
|Bhim Rao Ambedkar
|Misrikh
|Ashok Kumar Rawat (BJP)
|Sangita Rajwanshi (SP)
|BR Ahirwar
|Unnao
|Sakshi Maharaj (BJP)
|Annu Tandon (SP)
|Ashok Pandey
|Farrukhabad
|Mukesh Rajput (BJP)
|Naval Kishore Shakya (SP)
|Kranti Pandey
|Etawah
|Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP)
|Jitendra Dahore (SP)
|Sarika Singh Baghel
|Kannauj
|Subrat Pathak (BJP)
|Akhilesh Yadav (SP)
|Imran bin Zafar
|Kanpur
|Ramesh Awasthi (BJP)
|Alok Misra (Congress)
|Kuldeep Bhadauriya
|Akbarpur
|Devendra Singh (BJP)
|Raja Ram Pal (SP)
|Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi
|Bahraich
|Anand Kumar Gond (BJP)
|Ramesh Gautam (SP)
|Brijesk Kumar
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.