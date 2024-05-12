 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Voting timings, key candidates and phase 4 seats | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Voting timings, key candidates and phase 4 seats

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 12, 2024 10:05 AM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Kannauj, is among candidates in the fray.

As many as 13 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will vote on Monday in the fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. After tomorrow, 39 of the state's 80 seats will have voted, while polling for the remaining 41 seats will be held in fifth, sixth, and seventh phases.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Voting timings

The polling will commence at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. However, those standing in the queue at 6 pm, will be allowed to exercise their right to franchise.

List of constituencies

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, and Bahraiach.

List of candidates

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the most high-profile candidate from the state in the fourth phase. Pitted against Yadav is the BJP's incumbent MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak. In 2019, Pathak defeated Dimple Yadav, the former UP chief minister's spouse, in a close contest.

ConstituencyNDA candidateINDIA candidateBSP candidate
ShahjahanpurArun Kumar Sagar (BJP)Jyotsna Gond (SP)Dod Ram Verma
KheriAjay Mishra Teni (BJP)Utkarsh Verma (SP)Akshay Kalra
DhaurahraRekha Verma (BJP)Anand Bhadauriya (SP)Shyam Kishor Awasthi
SitapurRajesh Verma (BJP)Rakesh Rathore (CongRESS)Mahendra Singh Yadav
HardoiJai Prakash Rawat (BJP)Usha Verma (SP)Bhim Rao Ambedkar
MisrikhAshok Kumar Rawat (BJP)Sangita Rajwanshi (SP)BR Ahirwar
UnnaoSakshi Maharaj (BJP)Annu Tandon (SP)Ashok Pandey
FarrukhabadMukesh Rajput (BJP)Naval Kishore Shakya (SP)Kranti Pandey
EtawahRam Shankar Katheria (BJP)Jitendra Dahore (SP)Sarika Singh Baghel
KannaujSubrat Pathak (BJP)Akhilesh Yadav (SP)Imran bin Zafar
KanpurRamesh Awasthi (BJP)Alok Misra (Congress)Kuldeep Bhadauriya
AkbarpurDevendra Singh (BJP)Raja Ram Pal (SP)Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi
BahraichAnand Kumar Gond (BJP)Ramesh Gautam (SP)Brijesk Kumar
