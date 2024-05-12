Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Voting timings, key candidates and phase 4 seats

As many as 13 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will vote on Monday in the fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. After tomorrow, 39 of the state's 80 seats will have voted, while polling for the remaining 41 seats will be held in fifth, sixth, and seventh phases. SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Voting timings

The polling will commence at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. However, those standing in the queue at 6 pm, will be allowed to exercise their right to franchise.

List of constituencies

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, and Bahraiach.

List of candidates

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the most high-profile candidate from the state in the fourth phase. Pitted against Yadav is the BJP's incumbent MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak. In 2019, Pathak defeated Dimple Yadav, the former UP chief minister's spouse, in a close contest.

