 Akhilesh hits campaign trail with roadshow in Kannauj - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akhilesh hits campaign trail with roadshow in Kannauj

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 06:24 AM IST

In his red bus or Samajwadi Rath, Akhilesh met groups of people at every kilometre . Sometimes, he came out while other times, he addressed them from the bus. Yadav recounted his long association with Kannauj, stating that he had come to change its fate.

Kanpur Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit the campaign trail with a roadshow on Saturday, two days after filing his nomination from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, which he represented between 2000 and 2012. Yadav covered a distance of 40 km, spanning three assembly constituencies: Rasoolabad in Kanpur, Bidhuna in Auraiya and Tirwa in Kannauj district. The roadshow was continuing in Tirwa till late night. He will campaign separately in Chibramau and Kannauj Sadar areas later.

Akhilesh claimed that the INDIA bloc was ahead of the NDA and the ruling party had started ringing the bell of guarantees (HT FILE)
Akhilesh claimed that the INDIA bloc was ahead of the NDA and the ruling party had started ringing the bell of guarantees (HT FILE)

In his red bus or Samajwadi Rath, Akhilesh met groups of people at every kilometre . Sometimes, he came out while other times, he addressed them from the bus. Yadav recounted his long association with Kannauj, stating that he had come to change its fate.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He claimed that the INDIA bloc was ahead of the NDA and the ruling party had started ringing the bell of guarantees. However, they should remember that after the way they stopped the farmers from reaching Delhi; the farmers won’t allow them to return to Delhi, he said.

Party leaders said the focus of this roadshow, starting from the Rasoolabad assembly segment was to meet as many people as possible. Additionally, the party did not want the campaign to overlap with Amit Shah’s rally in Etawah on Sunday. Shah would head to Kanpur, where he would meet party leaders at a hotel and review the progress of 10 seats in the Kanpur Bundelkhand region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh hits campaign trail with roadshow in Kannauj
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On