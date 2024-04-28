Akhilesh hits campaign trail with roadshow in Kannauj

Kanpur Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit the campaign trail with a roadshow on Saturday, two days after filing his nomination from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, which he represented between 2000 and 2012. Yadav covered a distance of 40 km, spanning three assembly constituencies: Rasoolabad in Kanpur, Bidhuna in Auraiya and Tirwa in Kannauj district. The roadshow was continuing in Tirwa till late night. He will campaign separately in Chibramau and Kannauj Sadar areas later. Akhilesh claimed that the INDIA bloc was ahead of the NDA and the ruling party had started ringing the bell of guarantees (HT FILE)

In his red bus or Samajwadi Rath, Akhilesh met groups of people at every kilometre . Sometimes, he came out while other times, he addressed them from the bus. Yadav recounted his long association with Kannauj, stating that he had come to change its fate.

He claimed that the INDIA bloc was ahead of the NDA and the ruling party had started ringing the bell of guarantees. However, they should remember that after the way they stopped the farmers from reaching Delhi; the farmers won’t allow them to return to Delhi, he said.

Party leaders said the focus of this roadshow, starting from the Rasoolabad assembly segment was to meet as many people as possible. Additionally, the party did not want the campaign to overlap with Amit Shah’s rally in Etawah on Sunday. Shah would head to Kanpur, where he would meet party leaders at a hotel and review the progress of 10 seats in the Kanpur Bundelkhand region.