Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 polling: How to find booth, your name on voters' list | Step-by-step guide

Voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on Monday, May 13, across 10 states from 7 am. The fate of a total of 1,717 candidates from 10 states and union territories will be sealed tomorrow. People from 96 constituencies will cast their votes on Monday. Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 4 voting will take place tomorrow (Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

If you are set to cast your vote in Phase 4 of your Lok Sabha election, you must carry your Voter ID card and a form of identification to your designated polling centre between 7 am and 6 pm. Here is all you need to know about how to find your polling booth and your name on the voters' list.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 4: How to find your polling booth

The first thing you need while finding out your polling booth is to know your EPIC number. The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC) is your voter ID card, and your EPIC number is the 10-digit unique number printed prominently on the front of the card. Follow the steps mentioned below to know your polling booth.

Step 1: Visit the website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: Input your EPIC number.

Step 3: Select your state and type in the captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: The polling booth details corresponding to your EPIC number will appear on the screen.

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 4: How to find name in voters list

There are multiple ways through which you can check your name on the voter list online. There are three ways through which you can verify your voter details on electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Through personal details

Step 1: Choose your State and language.

Step 2: Fill in your personal details such as Name, Middle Name, Surname, Date of Birth, Age, Gender, Relatives’ Name, and Last Name.

Step 3: Enter your District and Assembly constituency.

Step 4: Enter captcha code and click on ‘Search’.

Through mobile number

Step 1: Select your language and state.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number and captcha code.

Step 3: Click on Send OTP and get the one-time password

Step 4: Enter the OTP and click on ‘Search’.

Through EPIC number

Step 1: Select your language

Step 2: Enter your EPIC number and type in the captcha code

Step 3: Click on ‘Search’