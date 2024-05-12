Kejriwal says he won't have to go back to jail after 20 days if...

On the second day of his roadshow in New Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will not have to go back to jail after 20 days if there are maximum votes for his party. The people of Delhi missed him and he missed them too and God finally united them as he got 'bail', Kejriwal said. "These people are saying I will have to go back to jail after 20 days," Kejriwal said to 'nahi jayenge, nahi jayenge' shouts from the crowd. "If you press the jhaadu button the maximum, I will not have to go back to jail. You have the power," Kejriwal said. Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned in Delhi's Motinagar on Sunday.(PTI)

On May 10, Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in view of the Lok Sabha election. The top court said the bail will be till June 1 -- as all the remaining phases of elections will be over by then. On June 2, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to Tihar. He was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

During the period of the interim bail, Kejriwal will have no restriction in campaigning but will not be allowed to visit the Delhi chief minister's office, the Delhi secretariat, the top court stipulated.

Kejriwal spent the first two days campaigning, addressing press conferences in New Delhi. He said soon after coming out of jail, he spoke to psephologists and election analysts who told him that the BJP would not be getting a majority. On Saturday, he took a little time out of campaigning and visited Abhishek Manu Singhvi's house. Singhvi represented him in the Supreme Court.

In the coming week, Kejriwal will campaign for the INDIA bloc in Lucknow, Jamshedpur and Mumbai. Kejriwal will campaign in Lucknow on May 15, in Jamshedpur on May 16 and in Mumbai on May 17.

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced 10 guarantees for the election that included free education, better healthcare and full statehood for the national capital.