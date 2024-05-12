Kejriwal makes 10 poll guarantees: ‘24*7 electricity, no Agniveer scheme…’

Delhi's chief minister and AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, announced "Kejriwal ki Guarantee," outlining ten works to be done on a war footing if the INDIA bloc comes into power after winning theLok Sabha elections. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

"These guarantees are the vision for the new India, without them a country cannot become powerful,” Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal's 10 guarantee

1. 24-Hour Electricity Supply: Kejriwal said that their government will ensure continuous electricity availability nationwide and provide 200 units of free electricity to economically disadvantaged households nationwide.

2. Education Reform: He said the government will enhance government schools to surpass private institutions in quality, offering free education to every child born in the country.

3. Healthcare Improvement: He promised to establish Mohalla clinics in every village and locality and upgrade district hospitals to multi-speciality facilities for comprehensive healthcare access.

4. National Security: We will grant full autonomy to the army to “reclaim land from China” and pursue diplomatic efforts for territorial integrity, he said.

5. Agniveer Scheme Discontinuation: We will stop the Agniveer scheme and regularize all enrolled children on permanent positions, abolishing the contractual system and ensuring adequate funds for the army, Kejriwal said.

6. Farmers' Welfare: Provide fair compensation for crops based on the Swaminathan report to ensure farmers lead dignified lives.

7. Delhi Statehood: Our government will grant full statehood to Delhi, a long-standing demand of its residents, he said.

8. Employment Generation: INDIA bloc government will generate 2 crore new jobs annually to address unemployment concerns, AAP chief said.

9. Corruption Eradication: Kejriwal vows to combat corruption by dismantling the “BJP's protectionist measures” and ensuring accountability for all.

10. Trade and Industry Promotion: He promises to simplify GST by removing it from PMLA regulations and aim to surpass China in the manufacturing sector.

