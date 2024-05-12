 Kejriwal makes 10 poll guarantees: ‘24*7 electricity, no Agniveer scheme…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kejriwal makes 10 poll guarantees: ‘24*7 electricity, no Agniveer scheme…’

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 12, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal's 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' promises free electricity, superior education, and free healthcare for all in India.

Delhi's chief minister and AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, announced "Kejriwal ki Guarantee," outlining ten works to be done on a war footing if the INDIA bloc comes into power after winning theLok Sabha elections.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

"These guarantees are the vision for the new India, without them a country cannot become powerful,” Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal's 10 guarantee

Kejriwal's 10 Guarantees for Lok Sabha Elections

1. 24-Hour Electricity Supply: Kejriwal said that their government will ensure continuous electricity availability nationwide and provide 200 units of free electricity to economically disadvantaged households nationwide.

2. Education Reform: He said the government will enhance government schools to surpass private institutions in quality, offering free education to every child born in the country.

3. Healthcare Improvement: He promised to establish Mohalla clinics in every village and locality and upgrade district hospitals to multi-speciality facilities for comprehensive healthcare access.

4. National Security: We will grant full autonomy to the army to “reclaim land from China” and pursue diplomatic efforts for territorial integrity, he said.

5. Agniveer Scheme Discontinuation: We will stop the Agniveer scheme and regularize all enrolled children on permanent positions, abolishing the contractual system and ensuring adequate funds for the army, Kejriwal said.

6. Farmers' Welfare: Provide fair compensation for crops based on the Swaminathan report to ensure farmers lead dignified lives.

7. Delhi Statehood: Our government will grant full statehood to Delhi, a long-standing demand of its residents, he said.

8. Employment Generation: INDIA bloc government will generate 2 crore new jobs annually to address unemployment concerns, AAP chief said.

9. Corruption Eradication: Kejriwal vows to combat corruption by dismantling the “BJP's protectionist measures” and ensuring accountability for all.

10. Trade and Industry Promotion: He promises to simplify GST by removing it from PMLA regulations and aim to surpass China in the manufacturing sector.

(Inputs from Paras Singh)

