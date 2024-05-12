Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP MLAs gather at CM house; first meeting after bail

Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), got interim bail from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He is required to surrender and return to prison on June 2. Kejriwal is spearheading the party's election campaigns ahead of the general elections in Delhi, scheduled for May 25....Read More

Arvind Kejriwal's schedule for Sunday

• 11am- Meeting with MLAs

• 1pm- Press conference at AAP office

• 4pm- Roadshow in New Delhi Lok Sabha consituency- Moti Nagar

• 6pm- Roadshow in West Delhi Lok Sabha consituency- Uttam Nagar

Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab

AAP is independently contesting all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. However, AAP has formed a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress party in Delhi and is contesting on four out of the seven seats.

Delhi will vote on May 25, while Punjab will hold its elections on June 1, marking the final phase to elect 13 members to parliament.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4.