Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP MLAs gather at CM house; first meeting after bail
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), got interim bail from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He is required to surrender and return to prison on June 2. Kejriwal is spearheading the party's election campaigns ahead of the general elections in Delhi, scheduled for May 25....Read More
Arvind Kejriwal's schedule for Sunday
• 11am- Meeting with MLAs
• 1pm- Press conference at AAP office
• 4pm- Roadshow in New Delhi Lok Sabha consituency- Moti Nagar
• 6pm- Roadshow in West Delhi Lok Sabha consituency- Uttam Nagar
Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab
AAP is independently contesting all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. However, AAP has formed a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress party in Delhi and is contesting on four out of the seven seats.
Delhi will vote on May 25, while Punjab will hold its elections on June 1, marking the final phase to elect 13 members to parliament.
The counting of votes will be done on June 4.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have gathered at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has convened a meeting with the party's MLAs at his home.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: 'LK Advani was not allowed to contest polls under 'retirement at 75 years' formula,' says Sanjay Singh
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart LK Advani was not allowed to contest elections due to the "retirement at 75 years of age" formula that had been "formulated by PM Narendra Modi".
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Unfortunately, Delhi has got a CM who cannot sign any papers, says Delhi BJP chief
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said, "He is currently out on bail, with only a few days remaining. He is aware that he will return to jail on June 2. His frustration is apparent... Unfortunately, Delhi has a chief minister who is unable to sign documents or visit the Secretariat."
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting on Sunday with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the national capital. This is his first interaction with the legislators following his release from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1.