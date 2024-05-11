‘I didn’t resign from Delhi CM post because…': Arvind Kejriwal's top quotes
May 11, 2024 03:32 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal till June 1.
A day after he was released on interim bail, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday addressed his first rally in New Delhi.
In a charged-up speech, Kejriwal, who spent around 50 days in jail, targeted Prime Minister Narendra and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and warned that the major Opposition leader would be in jail if the BJP won the Lok Sabha polls.
The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot comment on his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.
Here's what Arvind Kejriwal said at the rally:
- “I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and (Punjab) CM Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali's blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you today...”
- “Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush AAP...PM Modi himself believes that AAP is the one that will give future to the country...”
- “...No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years. The Prime Minister is saying that he is fighting corruption but all the thieves are in his party…I didn't step down as CM because conspiracy was hatched to force me to resign on basis of fake case…"
- “Whenever a dictator tried to take over, the people of the country uprooted him. Today again a dictator wants to end democracy...I am fighting against that dictator, but I cannot do anything alone. I have come to beg from 140 crore people to support me in saving the country from this dictator.”
- “The Supreme Court has given me 21 days to travel across the country. Every drop of my blood is for the country.”
- “In the last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government. The AAP will be part of the government at the Centre.”
- “These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask the BJP who would be their PM. Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan.”
- "If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the prime minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?"
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
