Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: The seven-stage election commenced on April 19 and is slated to conclude on June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: A voter's finger is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot at a polling station during the third phase of voting for national elections in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Tuesday, May 7.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Voting for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, which spans 96 constituencies across 10 states/UT, started at 7am. The polling will wrap up at 6pm. As per the Election Commission of India, a total of 4,264 nominations were submitted for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, leaving in 1,717 final candidates in fray. Telangana saw the highest number of nominations at 1,488, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations across 25 constituencies....Read More

Lok Sabha elections phase 4 key seats • Baharampur: Key contest among Congress, BJP, and TMC; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Yusuf Pathan, and Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha are prominent candidates. • Hyderabad: Battle between BJP's Madhavi Latha and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi; Owaisi seeks fifth term, Latha confident about BJP's support. • Krishnanagar: TMC's Mahua Moitra against BJP's Amrita Roy; Moitra won previously, BJP aims for victory. • Begusarai: BJP's Giriraj Singh faces CPI's Awadhesh Rai; Singh boasts NDA's unity and Modi's leadership. • Munger: JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh vs RJD's Anita Devi; Singh won comfortably in 2019, Devi aims for OBC, EBC, and Muslim votes. • Srinagar: NC's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi vs PDP's Waheed Parra; Farooq Abdullah holds the seat currently. • Asansol: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha vs BJP's Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia; Sinha represents TMC, BJP changed candidate from Pawan Singh to Ahluwalia. • Kannauj: SP's Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP's Subrat Pathak; Yadav confident of BJP's defeat, Pathak alleges SP's involvement in malpractices. • Kadapa: APCC's YS Sharmila vs MP Avinash Reddy; Sharmila confronts PM Modi, seeks support from Vijayalakshmi and public. • Khunti: BJP's Arjun Munda vs Congress' Kali Charan Munda; Arjun Munda promises for public welfare and development, Kali Charan Munda seeks victory as a “respected tribal leader's son”.