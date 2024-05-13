Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Phase 4 voting begins; PM Modi appeals for ‘democracy duty’
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Voting for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, which spans 96 constituencies across 10 states/UT, started at 7am. The polling will wrap up at 6pm. As per the Election Commission of India, a total of 4,264 nominations were submitted for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, leaving in 1,717 final candidates in fray. Telangana saw the highest number of nominations at 1,488, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations across 25 constituencies....Read More
Lok Sabha elections phase 4 key seats
• Baharampur: Key contest among Congress, BJP, and TMC; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Yusuf Pathan, and Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha are prominent candidates.
• Hyderabad: Battle between BJP's Madhavi Latha and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi; Owaisi seeks fifth term, Latha confident about BJP's support.
• Krishnanagar: TMC's Mahua Moitra against BJP's Amrita Roy; Moitra won previously, BJP aims for victory.
• Begusarai: BJP's Giriraj Singh faces CPI's Awadhesh Rai; Singh boasts NDA's unity and Modi's leadership.
• Munger: JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh vs RJD's Anita Devi; Singh won comfortably in 2019, Devi aims for OBC, EBC, and Muslim votes.
• Srinagar: NC's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi vs PDP's Waheed Parra; Farooq Abdullah holds the seat currently.
• Asansol: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha vs BJP's Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia; Sinha represents TMC, BJP changed candidate from Pawan Singh to Ahluwalia.
• Kannauj: SP's Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP's Subrat Pathak; Yadav confident of BJP's defeat, Pathak alleges SP's involvement in malpractices.
• Kadapa: APCC's YS Sharmila vs MP Avinash Reddy; Sharmila confronts PM Modi, seeks support from Vijayalakshmi and public.
• Khunti: BJP's Arjun Munda vs Congress' Kali Charan Munda; Arjun Munda promises for public welfare and development, Kali Charan Munda seeks victory as a “respected tribal leader's son”.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Jammu and Kashmir will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Srinagar.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Bihar will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Jharkhand will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Maharashtra will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Odisha will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Telangana will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in West Bengal will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Uttar Pradesh will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Which seats in Andhra Pradesh will go for polls today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Check visuals of mock polling
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Mock polling has begun at polling booths in the presence of candidates' polling agents.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Mock polling begins at booth
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Over 17.7 crore voters to cast their vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: More than 19 lakh polling officials are deployed across 1.92 lakh polling stations for over 17.7 crore voters, comprising 8.97 crore male and 8.73 crore female voters.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Polling crosses halfway
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: As of now, India general elections 2024 have completed polling in 283 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states/union territories up to phase 3.
Read in detail- Phase 4 of 2024 Lok Sabha elections today: 1,717 candidates, 96 seats in 10 states/UT | 10 facts
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Weather predicted to be normal
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: According to the latest forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there's no major worry about hot weather conditions during the polling in phase 4 of the elections.
The weather outlook suggests that the areas with parliamentary constituencies going for polls are expected to have temperatures within the normal to below-normal range (within ±2 degrees).
No heatwave conditions are anticipated in these areas on the polling day.
Nonetheless, to ensure the comfort of voters, elaborate arrangements have been put in place at all polling stations, including provisions for water, canopies, and fans, the Election Commission said.
Read in detail: Lok Sabha election 2024: Respite from heat wave in phase 4. Check IMD forecast
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live: Voting to began at 7am
