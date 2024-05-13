Mumbai rain: Metro, local trains services affected in several parts | Latest updates

Mumbai weather: Metro and local train services were adversely affected in Mumbai after the city received heavy rainfall accompanied by a massive dust storm around 3 pm on Monday. Mumbai weather: A pole collapsed between Thane and Mulund due to heavy winds around 4 pm.(HT photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out," the IMD said.

Mumbai weather: Here are the latest updates

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mumbai's local train services on the Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds. The incident took place around 4 pm.

The suburban services on the Main Line have been suspended, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.



Also Read| IMD: Light showers in city on Sunday, Monday

Train services on the Harbour line were intermittently being stopped due to overhead line equipment fluctuation caused by the heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Power outages were also reported in Kalwa in Thane district and some other areas, according to PTI.

In Ghatkopar area, seven people were injured after an iron hoarding collapsed amid rain and gusty wind. "Some people are feared trapped under the hoarding and a search and rescue operation is underway," officials said.

The Mumbai Airport runway was also closed from 3.57 pm due to bad visibility.

Several incidents of trees falling were also reported in some places in the city.



Also Read | First sign of upcoming monsoon: Seasonal blooms add vibrant colours to Mumbai



Mumbai weather: Yellow alert for other areas



Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) of Mumbai has also issued a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Solapur, Latur, Beed, Nagpur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.



The regions are likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places, the weather department has said.