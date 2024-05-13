 Mumbai airport operations disrupted due to rain, 15 flights diverted | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Mumbai airport operations disrupted due to rain, 15 flights diverted

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 06:07 PM IST

Mumbai weather: Metro and local train services were disrupted as rains and gusty winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas

Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were temporarily suspended due to low visibility and rains.

“Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hrs,” the airport said in a statement.

“During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions. CSMIA last week completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance successfully, ensuring safe and smooth aircraft operations. Committed to efficiency and passenger safety, the airport remains steadfast to prioritize seamless operations,” the CSMIA statement added.

ALSO READ: Severe winds, rain hit Mumbai, Thane; 7 injured in Ghatkopar billboard collapse

Metro and local train services were disrupted as rains and gusty winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

Dust storm at Mumbai's Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.(Sourced)
Dust storm at Mumbai's Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.(Sourced)

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours," an official of IMD said.

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail was quoted by PTI as saying.

Suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds, an official said.

The suburban services on the Main Line have been suspended, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.

While the unseasonal showers brought some respite from the scorching heat, power outages were reported in Kalwa in Thane district and some other areas.

Apart from this, the incidents of trees falling were also reported in some areas of India's financial capital.

Rains coupled with gusty winds were witnessed in the suburbs of Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Vikhroli, while parts of south Mumbai saw drizzles.

The satellite towns of Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar also received moderate showers with gusty winds.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

News / India News / Mumbai airport operations disrupted due to rain, 15 flights diverted

