Severe winds, rain hit Mumbai, Thane; 7 injured in Ghatkopar billboard collapse

Heavy winds, accompanied by lightning and rain, struck Mumbai and the neighbouring regions of Thane and Palghar. The hardest-hit areas were Thane, Palghar, and the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, including Mulund, Titwala, and Kalyan. A NOWCAST issued at 4 pm predicted gusty winds at speeds of 50-60 km/hr, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to intense spells of rain. Hail was expected in isolated areas. A goods transport vehicle was trapped under the collapsed billboard in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar. HT Photo

In isolated places across Mumbai, winds were expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/hr, accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain. Areas like Dadar experienced dust storm-like conditions for a brief period due to the strong winds, while areas in the east and north experienced heavy rains for over 40 minutes.

Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD, attributed these pre-monsoon conditions to a trough over Madhya Maharashtra and stated that they would dissipate and pass within the next two to three hours. Rains were predicted for Sunday and Monday, with Thane and Palghar under a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday. Rain and thundershowers are highly likely in the Thane and Palghar districts on Tuesday evening, with a heatwave expected in the early hours of the day.

Due to the heavy winds, a large billboard collapsed onto a petrol station in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, injuring seven people who were taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Their condition is currently awaited.