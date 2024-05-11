IMD: Light showers in city on Sunday, Monday

Mumbai: Expecting some relief from soaring heat, the city is likely to see light rain or thundershowers starting this Sunday, which will last till Monday. HT Image

Neighbouring Thane city is under a ‘yellow alert’ for Sunday, with a likely chance of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at a few places. Rain is forecasted in Thane from Friday till Tuesday.

“There is a lot of thunderstorm activity ongoing over Madhya Maharashtra, contributed due to the interaction of winds and a trough,” said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai. “This will contribute to very light rains over Mumbai.”

Temperatures are expected to stay in the same range on Saturday but will see a slight fall during the rain.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 33.6 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 26.8 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius respectively.