‘Never seen a Prime Minister like him…’: Varanasi's famous tea seller praises PM Modi

'Pappu Chaiwala,' the vendor at the popular tea kiosk at Assi crossing in Varanasi, showered praise on Prime Minister Modi on Monday as he eagerly anticipated the latter's roadshow in the holy city, stating that the nation has never witnessed a leader of his calibre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poster put up in Varanasi.(PTI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, the tea seller said, "Varanasi is excited about the Prime Minister's roadshow. All those coming with PM Narendra Modi are welcome here. Many good programs are being organised in his honour..."

Pappu ‘Chaiwala’ added, “Modi ji always asks about my well-being. He has come to my shop and had tea here. When my father was unwell, he asked about his health… We never saw a Prime Minister like him in our life and neither did we see a roadshow like this… If I am made a proposer for his nomination, I am ready for it. I have even got an orange kurta-pyjama ready for it. Even if I'm not made a proposer, I will wear that kurta-pyjama to his roadshow today…”

Varanasi will witness a roadshow by PM Modi on Monday evening. The prime minister is also set to file his nomination from Varanasi for a third consecutive term a day later. The PM's roadshow will cover five kilometres and begin with him garlanding the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate, Banaras Hindu University.

Senior BJP officials and representatives have been entrusted with organizing the eleven beats that mark the path from the Malaviya statue to the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The PM will seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where the roadshow is set to conclude.

PM's roadshow will highlight the achievements of the central government in the past decade. PM Modi won the seat twice - in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai will be contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi. He will be competing against PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest for the third time.

Varanasi will vote on June 1 in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes.

(With inputs from ANI)