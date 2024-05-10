BJP workers invite traders to participate in PM’s roadshow

BJP Backward Morcha vice president of Kashi region Somnath Vishwakarma along with the office bearers invited the traders to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow scheduled in Varanasi on May 13. BJP workers inviting traders to PM’s roadshow. (HT Photo)

People from different communities will welcome PM Modi in their traditional attire and flowers will be showered on him. People of Kashi will welcome Modi with shehnai, and shankhnaad. Along with this, cultural programmes will be organised at various places. The road show will begin from Malviya statute and conclude at the entrance of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath dham. Thereafter, PM Modi will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath at Baba Kashi Viahwanath Temple.

The PM will stay overnight in Kashi and will offer prayers to Baba Kaal Bhairav the next morning and then he will file his nomination.