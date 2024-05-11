PM Narendra Modi reacts to Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark, says Pakistan ‘selling its bombs’

Reacting to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'respect Pakistan' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday quipped that India's estranged neighbour is forced to sell its nuclear arsenal because of economic problems. At a rally in Odisha, PM Modi accused the Congress of trying to spook the people of India with Pakistan's atomic bombs, and said such a weak attitude encouraged cross-border terrorism in the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show. (Reuters file photo)

"Congress continually tries to scare its own country. They say, 'Beware, Pakistan has atom bombs'. These feeble people are trying to kill India's spirit. Congress always had such an attitude. Pakistan is in such a state that they can't even handle their own bombs. They are trying to sell their bombs but no one wants to buy because of their poor quality. Because of this weak attitude, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to bear terrorism for over six decades," PM Modi said.

In an old viral video, Mani Shankar Aiyar asked India to give respect to Pakistan because the sovereign nation possessed atomic bombs. He further said that if a mad person came to power in Pakistan, they could use the bomb and harm India.

The Congress on Friday dissociated itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark, claiming the BJP was trying to deflect attention from PM Modi's "goof ups".

"Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar a few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi’s daily goof ups. Mr Aiyar does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah later slammed Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. A few days ago, INDIA bloc leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and the INDIA bloc that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it," Shah said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi today said that the Congress will be reduced to less than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha after the general election results.

With inputs from PTI, ANI