‘Congress threatening India with Pak's atom bomb’: Amit Shah slams remarks on PoK

Union Home minister Amit Shah has slammed the Congress party and INDIA bloc leaders for their remarks against Indian interests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Recently, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah warned India about Pakistan's nuclear weapons before considering any move to take back PoK. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has also made remarks on PoK. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

"Today Mani Shankar Aiyar is threatening us, he is asking us to respect Pakistan because they have an atomic bomb. A few days ago, Farooq Abdullah asked us to not talk about PoK because Pakistan has an atomic bomb," said Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Khunti.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"I want to tell INDI alliance leaders that PoK belongs to India and no one can take it away from us. Instead of talking about integrating PoK with India, Congress threatens us with an atomic bomb... Our Parliament has passed a proposal with majority votes that PoK is a part of India. By talking about the atom bomb, they are questioning PoK. BJP's stand is very clear. Every inch of land of POK belongs to India and it shall remain so," said Shah.

ALSO READ| Mani Shankar Aiyar's ‘respect Pakistan’ remark prompts BJP's ‘Rahul’s ideology' jab

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reacted to defence minister Rajnath Singh's assertion of taking back PoK from Pakistan. Abdullah warned that Pakistanis were not wearing bangles and possessed atom bombs which would be used against India.

On Friday, remarks of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on PoK went viral. In a video clip, Aiyar urged India to respect Pakistan as the latter possessed nuclear bomb. He warned that if India didn't respect Pakistan, they would think of using atom bomb against India.

“They have atom bombs. We have them too, but if a ‘madman’ decides to drop a bomb on Lahore, it won’t take eight seconds for the radiation to reach Amritsar,” said Mani Shankar Aiyar.