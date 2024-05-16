PM Modi jabs Akhilesh Yadav over ‘new bua’ Mamata Banerjee: ‘Are babua…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, questioning him whether he asked his new ‘bua’ (referring to Mamata Banerjee) why she calls people from Uttar Pradesh as outsiders in West Bengal.



Referring to Samajwadi Party's past alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2019 elections, Modi said,"The previous bua (hinting at Mayawati) identified the SP people and left them. They have now brought a bua (aunt) from Bengal (hinting at Mamata Banerjee)."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Akhilesh Yadav, questioning him whether the SP chief asked Mamata over her remark calling people of UP as outsiders in Bengal.

The SP and BSP had contested the previous general elections in an alliance. While Mayawati's BSP won 10 seats, the SP bagged five.



Continuing his attack on Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said,"We all are Indians. We are the children of 'Bharat Mata'. Then why TMC abuses people from Uttar Pradesh who go there. 'Are Babua, zara apni bua ko puch to lo.' And after abusing them, she comes to Uttar Pradesh and asks for votes."



PM Modi claimed that the connecting link between both parties is appeasement. "There is only one thing that connects SP and TMC and that is appeasement. The contractors of appeasement want to change India's identity," he said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi.



The prime minister also attacked the Congress and SP over their stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



“During their time (SP's rule), what kind of condition used to be of roads and ghats of Ayodhya and Banaras? Tell me, didn't you (the public) feel hurt by seeing such a situation? ... Today, the magnificent mandir is in front of our eyes,” Modi said.



"When Ram Lalla was in the tent, didn't you feel the pain? Ram Lalla has been seated in Ram mandir but these people are still not accepting it. SP leaders are saying that Ram Mandir is useless. The Shehzada of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) wants to change the court order and put up a lock on Ram Mandir and wants to force Ram Lalla to live in a tent. Will you let their intentions be a success?" he added.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)