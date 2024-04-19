PM Narendra Modi accuses 'two princes' Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi of attacking ‘our faith’

Referring to the alliance between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected the "film starring two princes". Addressing a rally in UP's Amroha, PM Modi accused the Opposition of attacking "our faith" and carrying the basket of "nepotism, corruption and appeasement". Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting in Amroha.(PTI)

"Once again the shooting of a film starring two princes is going on in UP, which has already been rejected. Every time these people set out to ask for votes from the people of UP carrying the basket of nepotism, corruption and appeasement," PM Modi said in Amroha.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is contesting 63 seats in UP and the Congress 17.

"In their campaign, these people leave no opportunity to attack our faith. The Congress candidate from here has difficulty even saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," PM Modi claimed, per ANI.

PM Modi also slammed the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for rejecting the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram Temple in January.

"When Ram temple was built in Ayodhya, both SP and Congress parties rejected the invitation for Pran Pratishtha. These people are abusing Ram Mandir and Sanatana faith everyday. Recently, on Ram Navami, a grand Surya Tilak of Lord Ramlala has been done. Today, when the whole country is filled with the devotion of Lord Ram, the people of Samajwadi Party publicly call the devotees of Lord Ram hypocrites," he added.

The Opposition had skipped the event, claiming the BJP hijacked the event.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi contested the 2017 Lok Sabha elections in alliance. The alliance, however, could not stop the BJP from scoring a landslide victory.

Later, Yogi Adityanath was elected as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint press conference and claimed the BJP would win just 150 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Just 15-20 days ago, it seemed that the BJP would go up to 180 seats. Now it seems that it will go up to 150 seats only,” Gandhi said.

“We are getting reports from every state that our position is getting stronger and there is an undercurrent (in favour of the INDIA bloc). As far as the alliance in Uttar Pradesh is concerned, our alliance is very powerful. Our performance will be very good,” he added.