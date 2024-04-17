‘Flop alliance’ will flop again: BJP on SP-Cong alliance

LUCKNOW Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as “partners in a flop alliance”, saying that people of the state would reject them just as they did in 2017. Back in 2017 too, SP-Congress had teamed up in the UP elections but failed to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP. (File Photo)

“We all saw how in 2017, too, the same ‘flop’ alliance had come together and made tall claims. What happened? In 2019, they tried another alliance and that too flopped. People know that the latest alliance too is a sham for vested interests,” said deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“In villages, people often mistake leaders of INDI alliance as ‘bhindi (lady finger) alliance’,” deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said while mocking at the opposition alliance.

“They have tried to fix a number of seats that we would win in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but I would be surprised if the opposition alliance wins more than 50 seats across the country,” UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said.

“Aware of their fate at the hustings, leaders of parties that are part of the alliance have also been making objectionable remarks against devotees turning up to visit the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya. People will never forgive or forget the misdeeds of these leaders,” the BJP leaders said.

‘BJP HEADING FOR WIN IN MAINPURI’

Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava said: “Akhilesh ji is getting desperate at the prospect of staring at a certain loss in Mainpuri and it is showing in his utterances.”

The BJP spokesman was referring to the ‘goonda (criminal)’ jibe hurled at deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya by Akhilesh Yadav recently. “The SP leader’s remark against deputy CM Maurya ji shows the SP chief is now unable to digest leaders who have risen to prominence through merit and hard work,” the BJP spokesman said.

Maurya has been tasked by BJP to campaign extensively in support of party candidate and Yogi 2.0 minister Jaiveer Singh who is pitted against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple, the sitting MP from Mainpuri, a SP citadel BJP has never won.

In his campaign rallies in Mainpuri, Maurya too has been raising the issue of alleged insult of his family members by SP leaders to connect with the audience.