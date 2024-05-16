 ‘Will build grand Sita temple in Sitamarhi’: Amit Shah's big promise in Bihar rally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Will build grand Sita temple in Sitamarhi’: Amit Shah's big promise in Bihar rally

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 03:18 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Union home minister Amit Shah said only Narendra Modi and BJP can build a temple of Goddess Sita.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will construct a temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi.

“We, the BJP don't get scared of the 'vote bank'. PM Modi has built the temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya now the work that is left is to build a great memorial at the birthplace of Ma Sita. Those who kept themselves away from Ram temple can't do this, but if someone can build a temple as ideal as the life of Ma Sita, it's Narendra Modi, it's BJP,” the minister was quoted by ANI as saying at a rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi.

According to Hindu scriptures, Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, sprang to life out of an earthern pot, when Raja Janak was ploughing the field somewhere near Sitamarhi.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi claims Congress planning to send ‘Ram Lalla to tent’

Shah's pitch for Goddess Sita temple comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya in January this year.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi.
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi.



Sitamarhi, among the 40 constituencies in Bihar, goes to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

During the rally, Amit Shah slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, whose party is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc.

“Today Lalu Yadav, for the sake of power politics, to make his son the Chief Minister, has gone and sat in the lap of the Congress party, which has spent its entire life opposing the backwards and extremely backwards,” he said.

“Congress, RJD never thought of conferring Bharat Ratna on ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, it was done by the Modi government,” Shah added.

“Bihar needs 'vikasraj', not 'jungleraj',” Shah said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 39 of the 40 seats in Bihar.

(With PTI inputs)

