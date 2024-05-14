PM Narendra Modi claims Congress planning to send ‘Ram Lalla to tent’

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed the Congress wants to send Ram Lalla back to the tent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to supporters after filing his nomination papers to recontest the parliamentary seat in Varanasi.(AFP)

PM Narendra Modi claimed Congress leaders had been making "shameful statements" about Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Shameful statements are being issued by Congress leaders over the Ram temple. Their leaders are plotting to send Ram Lala to the tent once again, and talk against the Supreme Court judgement," he said in Jharkhand's Giridih, per PTI.

PM Modi said INDIA bloc allies JMM and Congress were the biggest model of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics. He vowed to rid the country of these "three vices".

Before the Ram temple was constructed, the old idol of Ram Lala was kept inside a tent-like structure at the disputed site.

Also read: Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi | Watch

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya's disputed site. It also ordered the administration to provide a separate plot of land for a grand mosque.

PM Modi further claimed the INDIA bloc wants to lock the temple premises again.

PM Modi promised that he would wipe out Maoism and terrorism from the face of the country.

"The BJP government has controlled Naxalism in the nation because Modi knows how to tackle the challenges. Naxalism is under control in the entire nation, and Modi has taken a 'sankalp' to take a big action against terrorism and Naxalism in his third term," PM Modi said.

He claimed the JMM-led Jharkhand government has been patronising infiltrators.

Earlier this month, PM Modi said the BJP wants to win 400 Lok Sabha seats to stop the Congress from putting a "Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma had said his party wanted 400 seats to ensure the Congress never builds Babri Mosque in place of the Ram temple.