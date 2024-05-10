Himanta Biswa Sarma's vote appeal: 'Ensure Babri Masjid never rebuilt'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed the Congress can rebuild the Babri Masjid in place of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Malkangiri, the politician urged the masses to make BJP win 400 seats to prevent the reconstruction of the mosque. Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma being garlanded during an election campaign rally. (PTI)

“People ask us why we want 400 seats. We want 400 seats because Congress can rebuild the Babri Masjid in place of the Ram Temple. We have to make sure that Babri Masjid is never rebuilt in India. This is why we have to give PM Modi more than 400 seats and make him the PM,” Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP leader said his party will not stop at the construction of the Ram Temple.

“Earlier, Congress used to ask us the date when the Ram temple would be built. Now they have stopped asking about it... The Congress knows we are not going to stop at the Ram Temple, we have to get every temple in our country released. Our agenda is long,” he added.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the construction of the Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. In January this year, the temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, PM Modi claimed he wanted 400 Lok Sabhaseats to prevent the Congress from putting what he called a Babri lock on the Ram temple.

"Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won’t bring back Article 370 to spoil the game, Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won’t put a Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Prime Minister was lying and the Congress would honour the Supreme Court's verdict.

"This is an absolute lie ("yeh ekdum jhooth hai"). The Congress party has said a number of times that it will honour the judgment of the court. We have done this (in the past), and will do so in the future," she said.