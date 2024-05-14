PM Narendra Modi files Lok Sabha polls nomination from Varanasi | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives to file his his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections(PTI)

A viral video shows PM Modi, flanked by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, walking into the office of the district magistrate and handing him over his documents. The officer graciously accepts the documents, greets PM Modi and offers him a seat. A priest also accompanied PM Modi to the officer's chamber.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, originally from Gujarat, first contested the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi in 2014. This is the third time he is in the fray from the most important spiritual center in Hinduism.

Ahead of filing nomination, PM Modi offered prayers at the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the holy river Ganga. He also visited the ancient Kaal Bhairav temple.

Prime Minister Modi performed aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

After praying at the Ghat, PM Modi rode a cruise ship to the Namo Ghat. He later reached the famous temple, where he prayed before the deity amid chanting of vedic mantras.

Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi to the temple.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi wrote on X that his relationship with Kashi (ancient name of Varanasi) is "incomparable".

"My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words," he said.

On Monday, PM Modi carried out a dazzling roadshow in the streets of the ancient city. Today, he posted a clip from the event and said "my family members of Kashi" showered "love and blessings on me".

Earlier today, several BJP leaders, union ministers and chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, arrived in Varanasi to accompany PM Modi to the collectorate.

He will today hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

Voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1.