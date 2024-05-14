 PM Modi to file nomination in Varanasi: Vistara Airlines' advisory for customers amid traffic congestion | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Modi to file nomination in Varanasi: Vistara Airlines' advisory for customers amid traffic congestion

ANI |
May 14, 2024 08:03 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, with high traffic congestions likely in the city.

Vistara Airlines has advised its customers to prepare accordingly, as heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Varanasi airport on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during a campaign rally in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024. India began its seven-stage election on April 19, with voting scheduled to end on June 1. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during a campaign rally in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024. India began its seven-stage election on April 19, with voting scheduled to end on June 1. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

In a post, Vistara said, "Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Varanasi Airport on May 14th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Ahead of filing the nomination, PM Modi held an extravagant roadshow on a five-kilometre-stretch on Monday.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh. The whole stretch was reverberating with 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shree Ram' chants as a huge crowd of supporters and residents gathered on either side of the road to cheer the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya at the Singh Dwar of Kashi Hindu University at around 5 pm. After more than two and a half hours, the roadshow concluded at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders.

Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in the Lok Sabha contest.

Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent.

News / India News / PM Modi to file nomination in Varanasi: Vistara Airlines' advisory for customers amid traffic congestion

© 2024 HindustanTimes
