Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Sea of saffron as PM holds roadshow, to file nomination today | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency as cheering supporters waving saffron flags lined the streets of one of India's holiest cities on Monday. PM Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, will also file his nomination papers on Tuesday, May 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi on May 13. (PTI)