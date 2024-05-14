Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Sea of saffron as PM holds roadshow, to file nomination today | 10 points
May 14, 2024 06:24 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Ahead of file his nomination papers on May 14, PM Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency as cheering supporters waving saffron flags lined the streets of one of India's holiest cities on Monday. PM Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, will also file his nomination papers on Tuesday, May 14.
During the 6-km-long roadshow in Varanasi, a large number of women in saffron attire walked ahead of the vehicle in which Modi was standing. The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Key points
- On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple. He may also offer prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga around 9am, a BJP statement issued in Lucknow said. There is a coincidence of Pushya Nakshatra with Ganga Saptami on May 14.
- According to the itinerary, Modi may also take a cruise trip to the Namo Ghat in Varanasi ahead of filing nomination papers. Following the nomination process, the prime minister will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.
- A BJP leader told HT that chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled and alliance states, including UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, are likely to be present when Modi files his nomination.
- Besides, several Union ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah, and presidents of various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies are also expected to be in Varanasi on the occasion, the BJP leader added. Modi is likely to take a bath in the Ganga.
- BJP insiders said those likely to be present at Modi's nomination include Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Besides, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, his Assam counterpart Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha will also be there.
- On Monday, surrounded by a sea of saffron, Modi's cavalcade covered a distance of six kilometres after which he reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers. The roadshow began from the Malviya Chauraha in Varanasi's Lanka area.
- People from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi, welcomed Modi at 100 points in 11 zones marked out on the roadshow route.
- BJP district secretary Shivanand Rai and other party workers offered a saree to Ganga river on Monday for the well-being and longevity of the prime minister in Varanasi. In the ceremony, a 400-metre-long saree was offered to the River Ganga as part of the ritual.
- Varanasi is the stronghold of the BJP and Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, Modi had contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
- The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face Modi in a Lok Sabha contest.
(With inputs from agencies)
