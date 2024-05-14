Modi to file nomination today, holds roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a six-km-long roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, marking a mega show of strength in the high-profile seat a day before filing his nomination papers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Monday. (PTI)

The PM paid floral tribute to the statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He was accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also accused the Congress of neglecting Varanasi and contrasted it with his own record of development.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Today every pore of my body is saluting Kashi. The affection and blessings I have received from all of you in the roadshow are unimaginable and incomparable. I am overwhelmed and emotional! I did not even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. Then I had said that Maa Ganga has called me. Today Maa Ganga has adopted me,” he said on X.

Three UP ministers — Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu — and BJP leaders, including UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, UP BJP secretary organisation Dharmpal Singh, Gujarat BJP secretary organisation Ratnakar and dozens of BJP leaders were present.

The roadshow highlighted the achievements of the central government over the past decade. Modi’s arrival was marked by the echo of conches, shehnai tunes, rhythmic beats of the drums (damru) and the chanting of mantras. A hundred designated points along the route, including at Assi, Sonarpura, Jangambari, and Godaulia, were arranged to extend a warm welcome to the PM.

The street reverberated with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and people singing ‘Ram ko laye hai Hum’.Crowds gathered along the route and on terraces to get a glimpse of the PM, who accepted people’s greetings with folded hands.

The event saw the participation of one million people, including BJP workers, sportspersons, artistes and other prominent people, besides locals, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navaratan Rathi.

A group of people from Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil, Punjabi communities along with Muslims welcomed the PM.

“In the last 10 years, with the cooperation and participation of all of you, I have left no stone unturned in the transformation of Kashi. Today, Baba Vishwanath Dham Corridor has become a grand and divine glimpse of the identity of Kashi in accordance with the dignity of the country. In a decade, we have done many unprecedented works, be it the expansion of rail, road and air network or inland waterways authority, education, health and cleanliness, to infrastructure development,” the PM said.

“In 10 years, a network of roads and bridges has been laid in Kashi. Along with many new trains including Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi and Banaras-Kanyakumari Tamil Sangamam Express, the railways have been modernised and beautified.”

The roadshow offered a glimpse of the cultures of India and Uttar Pradesh, using folk tunes at various locations, including Lanka, Assi, and Sonarpura. Pictures of Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, tabla maestro Pt Kishan Maharaj and vocalist Girija Devi were put up on dividers during the roadshow, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Varanasi.

Family members of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan welcomed Modi by playing the shehnai near Madanpura. More than 5,000 BJP women’s wing workers were also involved in the roadshow, during which petals were showered at 100 points, said Rathi.

“We have given top priority to the development of Varanasi in every field. Through the Banas Kashi Complex, the income of our farmer brothers and sisters has increased, while the dreams of women power have also turned into reality. With the development and expansion of many tourism related facilities, new employment opportunities are being created for the youth. The ghats of Ganga have become an example of cleanliness and beauty. Apart from this, due to the operation of cruise boats, Rudraksh Convention Center, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and promotion of spiritual tourism, a record number of devotees are coming to Kashi today,” Modi posted on X.

After the event concluded, Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Later, he reached the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) Guest House where he held a dialogue with prominent citizens. The PM will stay at this venue.

“This city of spirituality and faith was always a victim of neglect during the Congress-INDI alliance, but we are working day and night with the resolution of a divine and grand Kashi. I have to do a lot more in the third term of the NDA government for this parliamentary constituency that resides in my heart,” he said.

Varanasi is a stronghold of the BJP and Modi, who is seeking a third straight term from the seat. Varanasi goes to the polls on June 1 in the final phase. The Congress’s Ajay Rai and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Athar Jamal Lari are also in the fray.

On Tuesday, he will offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and then file his nomination papers. The PM is also likely to take a dip in the Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Ganga at Dashaswamedh Ghat around 9am.

Around 12pm, chief ministers of BJP-ruled and alliance states, including Yogi Adityanath, are likely to participate in the nomination of the PM. Other than Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal. Sharma, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Haryana CMs Nayab Singh Saini, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Tripura CM Manik Saha will be present.

Home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh will also grace the event. Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal S president Anupriya Patel, and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar will be present, among others.

Uttar Pradesh Congress committee president Ajay Rai, who is contesting against Modi, called the roadshow an extravagance and asked had there been so much development in Kashi during last 10 years, what was the need of roadshow.