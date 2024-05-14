Narendra Modi nomination LIVE Updates: Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gather to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Varanasi, Monday.

Narendra Modi Nomination LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, a constituency where he has secured wins with larger margin for two consecutive terms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing third win in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vying for a third term from Varanasi in Lok Sabha 2024 election.

In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won Varanasi with a significant margin, garnering over 6,74,664 votes and a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, Modi contested from Gujarat's Vadodara alongside Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is Modi's main opponent in Varanasi, making it the third time Rai is contesting against PM Modi in a Lok Sabha election.

Varanasi will go to polls in seventh and final phase of the election on June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule today

• Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination papers on Tuesday after visiting the Kaal Bhairav temple.

• He may also visit the Dashashwamedh Ghat along the Ganga river around 9am.

• A cruise trip to Namo Ghat is also included in the itinerary before the nomination filing.

• After completing the nomination process, Modi will meet BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

• On the occasion of Ganga Saptami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dip in the Ganga river.

Who will be present at the nomination filing for PM Narendra Modi?

• Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh will join Prime Minister Modi for his nomination filing.

• NDA partners, including Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar are expected to attend.

• along with Yogi Adityanath, chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Mohan Yadav, Vishnu Deo Sai, Eknath Shinde, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Himanta Biswa Sharma, Nayab Singh Saini, Pramod Sawant, Prem Singh Tamang and Manik Saha are also likely to be present.