‘PM Narendra Modi already got full majority in Lok Sabha’: Amit Shah's big claim after Phase 4

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already got a full majority in Lok Sabha after four phases of elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in North 24 Parganas, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Bangaon, Amit Shah said, “Voting for four phases of Lok Sabha elections has been completed, voting has been done on 380 seats. In Bengal, voting on 18 seats is over. I must tell you that out of 380 seats, PM Modi has already got a full majority with 270 seats.”

Shah was speaking in the Matua community stronghold where he assured citizenship to their members under the CAA and accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading canards about it.

“Mamata Banerjee can never stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengal as it is a law by the central government.”

“No power in the world can stop my refugee brothers from becoming citizens of India. This is the promise of Modi Ji. Mamata Banerjee must remember that citizenship falls under the exclusive authority of the central government, not the state governments,” Amit Shah said.

“Mamata Banerjee is lying that anyone who applies for citizenship under the CAA will face problems. I have come to assure the people of the Matua community that no one will face any trouble. You will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect in the country,” he added.

A total of 96 seats went to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, marking the completion of polling in 379 seats across 23 states and Union territories.

West Bengal sends 42 members to the lower house and 18 constituencies have voted in the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.