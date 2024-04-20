Amit Shah claims Congress will lift PFI ban if voted to power: ‘Have two options’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday warned against the potential consequences of a Congress victory, citing the purported dangers of a resurgence of banned organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI). Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Saturday, April 20, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing Vijay Sankalp Mahasammelan in Kota, Shah said, “If you had voted for Congress in 2019, Kota would have become the home of PFI. You voted for PM Modi and he ended PFI and put them behind bars”

“They say that they will lift the ban on PFI. Congress is an anti-development party,” he claimed.

To be sure, the Congress in Kerala and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had welcomed the Centre's decision to ban the PFI for its alleged terror-related activities but demanded similar action against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shah urged voters to carefully weigh their options in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“People have two options in front of them,” Shah said. "On one side is Narendra Modi, who has dedicatedly served the country for the last 23 years, and on the other side is Rahul Gandhi, who has been launched as many as 20 times, but he has failed every time."

Earlier in Bhilwara, Shah confidently declared BJP's impending victory in Rajasthan.

"Yesterday was the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Do you want to know the result?" he asked rhetorically. "BJP led by PM Modi is winning all 12 seats in Rajasthan (that went to poll yesterday). Rajasthan, if I say in cricket’s language, is going to make a hat-trick by giving all 25 seats to BJP," he proclaimed to resounding applause from the crowd gathered in Bhilwara.

Shah also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was "stuck" in the election campaign of his son Vaibhav Gehlot, the Congress candidate from the Jalore parliamentary constituency.

"The son is going to lose the election by a huge margin," the Union minister claimed, referring to Vaibhav Gehlot.

With inputs from agencies