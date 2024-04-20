Narendra Modi's ominous prediction for Rahul Gandhi: 'Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday predicted that Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi will be driven away from his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, and the party will have to find another safe seat for him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, in Wardha on Friday.(ANI)

Launching a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi, at a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, claimed the former was chased away from Amethi by BJP leader Smriti Irani.

"Congress ke shehzade, unhe bhi Wayanad mein sankat dikh raha hai...Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada, aap maan ke chaliye wo Wayanad bhi chodenge... (The Prince of Congress is facing a danger in Wayanad. Like he was made to escape Amethi, believe me, he will have to leave Wayanad as well)," PM Modi said.

"Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has blasted Congress leader in such a language that even I do not use for them. I am sure Congress will look for another safe seat for its Shahjada after voting in Wayanad is completed," PM Modi added.

PM Modi claimed that in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the people of the country voted en bloc for the BJP-led NDA.

He said the INDIA bloc partners were fighting each other for 25 percent Lok Sabha seats. "If this is the situation now, what will they do after the election?" he added.

“To all the workers and leaders of other parties, even if you feel that you are going to lose the elections and why should you work hard- I want to say work hard for democracy. 'Aaj nahin toh kal, kal nahin toh parso, parso nahin toh narso, arey kabhi to mauka aega (if not today, tomorrow, day after tomorrow, someday, you may get a chance)…,” he added.

The Congress hasn't announced its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi lost family stronghold Amethi to Smriti Irani in 2019. Earlier this year, his mother Sonia Gandhi vacated the Rae Bareli seat and moved to the Rajya Sabha.

"For the first time, the family will not vote for a Congress candidate in the constituency where they live as there is no party candidate there," PM Modi added.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi claimed PM Modi was running what he called the school of corruption.

"Narendra Modi is running a school of corruption in the country. Where under the subject 'Entire Corruption Science', he himself is teaching each chapter including 'donation business' in detail," he posted on social platform X.

“Like-how are donations collected by conducting raids? how are contracts distributed after taking donations? how does the washing machine that washes away corrupt people work? how does the game of 'bail and jail' play out by making agencies as recovery agents?” Gandhi added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI