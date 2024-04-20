‘Narendra Modi running school of corruption’, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of running a ‘school of corruption’. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP has become a ‘den of corrupt’

"Narendra Modi is running a school of corruption in the country. Where under the subject 'Entire Corruption Science', he himself is teaching each chapter including 'donation business' in detail," he posted on social platform X.

"Like-how are donations collected by conducting raids? how are contracts distributed after taking donations? how does the washing machine that washes away corrupt people work? how does the game of 'bail and jail' play out by making agencies as recovery agents?" Gandhi, who is contesting election from Wayanad, said.



The former Congress president alleged that BJP has become a ‘den of corrupt’, alleging that the ruling party has made “ this 'crash course' mandatory for its leaders, the price of which the country is paying.”

"The INDIA bloc's government will lock this school of corruption and close this course forever," he added.



Gandhi's attack comes days after he called PM Modi a ‘champion of corruption’, dubbing electoral bonds as the ‘world’s biggest extortion scheme'.

"This election is an ideological one. On the one hand, there is the RSS and the BJP who are trying to end the Constitution and the democratic system of the country and on the other hand is the INDIA bloc which is protecting and defending the Constitution and the democratic system," Gandhi said at the presser also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday.

What PM Modi said on electoral bonds?

In an interview to news agency ANI earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the aim of electoral bonds was to curb black money.



“…I never say that there is no shortcoming in decision-making. We learn after discussing and improve. There is a lot of scope of improvement in this also. But today we have completely pushed the country towards black money, hence I say everyone will regret it. When they will think honestly, everyone will regret it,” Modi had said.