Kerala Congress, IUML welcome PFI ban: ‘Which Islam has persuaded them to…?’

Kerala Congress and its coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror-related activities but also demanded similar action against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. IUML leader M K Muneer strongly condemned the activities of the outlawed PFI saying the radical outfit had misinterpreted the Quran and persuaded the community members to adopt the path of violence. (Also Read | Sufi, Barelvi clerics hail PFI ban by Centre: ‘Nation bigger than institution’)

He alleged that the extremist organisation tried to mislead the young generation and create division and hatred in the society, reported PTI.

"All Islamic scholars in the state have strongly condemned the extremist ideologies. But, outfits like PFI have made even tiny children raise contemptuous slogans. Which Islam has persuaded them to do so?" the Kozhikode South MLA asked, as quoted by PTI.

Sharing similar views, senior Congress leader and former state home minister Ramesh Chennithala said the ban on PFI was a "good thing".

"RSS should also be banned like this. In Kerala, both majority communalism and minority communalism should be equally opposed. Both the outfits have flared up communal hatred and thus tried to create division in the society," he said.

Kerala recently witnessed violent protests by the PFI following the nationwide crackdown on people affiliated with the group. Agitated activists pelted stones at public transport buses, destroyed shops and vehicles and threatened the general public.

Taking suo-motu cognizance, the Kerala High Court deemed the protest illegal and initiated a case saying the flash protest was prima facie a contempt of court. The court also directed the state administration to take strong action against those who violate the 2019 court order banning hartals.

The ministry of home affairs banned the PFI saying the central government is of the opinion that the Islamist outfit and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities.

“PFI and its associates operated openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society,” the government's notification said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON