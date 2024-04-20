‘Became a flop on the very first day…’: Tejashwi Yadav's dig at BJP's ‘400 paar’

Former Deputy CM of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken a dig at BJP's '400 Paar' slogan for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Yadav claimed that BJP's '400 Paar' film became a flop on the very first day. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav(File photo)

"The entire environment is in favor of Mahagathbandhan...We will win with a good margin. BJP's '400 Paar' film became a flop on the very first day...," said Yadav as quoted by news agency ANI.

In the General Elections, the BJP-led NDA is aiming to win over 400 seats. BJP leaders, including PM Modi have been raising the slogan of "Iss baar 400 paar" in the party's election campaigns and rallies.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 was held on Friday. In Bihar, voting was held in four Lok Sabha constituencies- Aurangabad, Gaya (SC), Nawada and Jamui. According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout in Bihar was recorded at 48.88 per cent. Notably, Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. Voting in the remaining 36 constituencies will be held in subsequent phases of the polls.

Talking about the first phase voting in Bihar, Yadav said, "There is no competition in the first phase. We have said many times before that Bihar will give shocking results this time. They have not done anything for the people of Bihar. The promises made by Modi ji in 2014 and 2019 were not fulfilled. Now the public is tired of their statements and false promises. We have promised that we will give a special package to Bihar along with special status."

The RJD leader said that Unemployment was the biggest issue in Bihar. He said that inflation, poverty, investment in Bihar, migration and floods are also issues.

"Today our rally is with Rahul Gandhi ji in Bhagalpur. The entire Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc are working together. Unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar. Inflation, poverty, investment in the state is an issue. Migration and floods are also issues. This time the people of BJP are very worried. They say that they will abolish the Constitution. Those who destroy the Constitution will themselves be destroyed," said Tejashwi.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, voting took place in all constituencies of states, including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.