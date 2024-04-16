'Why PM Modi not taking action?': Tejashwi Yadav rakes up BJP leaders' remarks on Constitution

Dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apparent rebuttal of the opposition's charge that the BJP wanted to scrap the Constitution, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the lack of action against BJP leaders for their controversial statements on the issue. Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.(ANI)

“We know that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution is the most sacred book of the country. And to destroy that sacred book, all the BJP candidates are openly saying that the constitution will be ended when Modi ji gets a massive majority,” Tejashwi Yadav alleged.

"Why is PM Modi not speaking on this? Why is he not taking action?" the RJD leader said.

The opposition has been targeting the prime minister over the statements by some BJP leaders who claimed the “Constitution will be changed if we get two-thirds majority in Parliament.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi asserted that he felt "indebted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution" which enabled him to rise from humble origins.

Speaking at a public rally in Bihar, Modi spoke extensively of the high esteem in which he held the Constitution, mentioning his government's measures like "celebrating Samvidhan Diwas, from schools to the Supreme Court and Parliament".

"People ask me why do I care so much for the poor, the Dalits. I do so because I have risen from among them. I therefore, feel, indebted to the social class. I also feel indebted towards the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar which helped me reach where I am," he said.

"Our opponents are those who had held the Constitution hostage and tried to tamper with it during the Emergency. Those who want power to remain confined within the hands of a family always treat the Constitution as an eyesore. A reason why they have even begun to threaten that they will not accept outcomes of polls held under the provisions of the Constitution. We must remain united to foil their attempts," said the prime minister.