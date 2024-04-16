‘RJD biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar’: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha election rally in Gaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) saying the party is the “biggest face of jungle raj” in Bihar. Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Bihar's Gaya district, Modi said the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party has only offered two things to the state- “jungle raj and bhrashtachar (jungle regime and corruption)”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Bihar(PTI)

“The RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don't have the guts to discuss the work done by their government…Corruption flourished like industry during the RJD regime in Bihar,” Modi said.

Hitting out at the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Modi said, “This alliance has no vision and faith. They gather votes on the work done by Nitish Kumar and the central government…Congress and RJD only play politics in the name of social justice.”

“This election is for 'Viksit Bharat' and ‘Viksit Bihar’. For the next five years, Modi's 'guarantee card' has been updated. Three crore houses will be made for the poor, the poor will get free ration for the next five years, those above 70 years of age will receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakhs, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be continued. All these are Modi's guarantees,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back at PM Modi, questioning what he did for Bihar in the last 10 years.

“We made IT policy, tourism policy, sports policy. For the first time in Bihar, MoU of investment of ₹50,000 crore was signed. If they (BJP) call it 'Jungle Raj' What can I say about this? Instead of abusing us, what did the Prime Minister do for Bihar in the last 10 years? The Prime Minister has given 4 things only- unemployment, inflation, poverty, and Jumlebaazi,” he said.

Bihar is witnessing a fierce fight between the NDA alliance and the RJD in the upcoming general election. The contest is even more crucial as the political landscape in the state changed recently after Bihar chief minister ditched Lalu Yadav's RJD and formed a new government in Bihar with on-and-off ally BJP. This was the fifth time that Kumar changed sides.

According to the Bihar CM, he left the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the INDIA bloc as “things were not working well” for him. He also alleged that people were “unhappy” with how others in the alliance were taking credit for the work being done.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)