Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi's interview sparks political warfare
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: The country is gearing up for the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, set to commence from April 19. Political rallied by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition INDIA bloc are advancing with full force, trading political barbs and campaigning for t their respective candidates for the general elections. ...Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended election rallies and meetings in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Monday, and his explosive interview with news agency ANI sparked a political warfare between NDA and INDIA. The opposition alliance slammed the prime minister for his defence on the electoral bonds scheme, as well as his other statements during the interview.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address a public rally in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Singh will also hold a roadshow in Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, gearing up for the first phase of polls in the state.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Check out latest news coverage on polls
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's mega-push in South India
PM Narendra Modi is currently leading BJP's push in South India, addressing back-to-back poll rallies to gain dominance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: AAP's Atishi on PM Modi's electoral bonds remark
Speaking in regard to PM Modi's ANI interview, Atishi said, “Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted that he took money from the corrupt, because his party needs donations to contest elections. Today, he accepted that he had to take ₹55 crore from liquor trader Sarath Chandra Reddy. He accepted that he had to take ₹2000 crores from companies that were under the scanner of CBI, ED, and Income Tax.”