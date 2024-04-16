PM Modi to become first sitting PM to hold election rally in Bengal's Raiganj

Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to hold a Lok Sabha election rally in West Bengal's Raiganj on Tuesday, April 16, will become the first sitting Prime Minister to do so. Modi's rally comes more than a week after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a roadshow in Raiganj. During her campaign, Mamata Banerjee walked along a three-km-long stretch in the constituency, meeting and greeting people on the way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(BJP)

Raiganj Lok Sabha seat: BJP vs TMC

The Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency, situated within the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, will witness a tough battle between the BJP and TMC in the upcoming general election. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has pitted Krishna Kalyani as its candidate against BJP's Kartick Paul from the Raiganj seat.

The Raiganj constituency is a general seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri won the Raiganj seat with a margin of 60,574 votes and defeated TMC's Agarwal Kanaialal. In 2014, Md. Salim from CPIM won the seat, defeating Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunsi by a margin of 1,634 votes.

PM Modi's schedule today

Apart from Raiganj, PM Modi will also hold a rally in Bengal's Balurghat district. Prior to this, the PM is campaigning in Bihar where he is holding rallies in Gaya and Purnea.

Addressing in rally in Gaya, PM Modi hit out at RJD saying the party ruled Bihar for several years but they “don't have the guts to discuss the work done by their government.” “RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar...RJD has given only two things to Bihar - jungle raj aur bhrashtachar,” he said.

The PM also spoke about Modi's ‘guarantee card’ for the upcoming election.

“…Three crore houses will be made for the poor, the poor will get free ration for the next five years, those above 70 years of age will receive free treatment upto ₹5 lakhs, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be continued. All these are Modi's guarantees,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)