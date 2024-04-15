 PM Modi counters Opposition's ‘BJP to change constitution’ charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

PM Modi counters Opposition's ‘BJP to change constitution’ charge

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 06:31 PM IST

PM Modi's counter comes after opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP would change the constitution if voted to power for the third time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again lashed out at the opposition after some parties claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would change the constitution if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he does not take any decision to scare or run-over anyone,(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he does not take any decision to scare or run-over anyone,(ANI)

“When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run-over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation,” the prime minister said in an interview with ANI.

ALSO READ: PM Modi slams Oppn on Ram Mandir: ‘Cong, allies used it as political weapon’

Modi's counter comes after opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the BJP would change the constitution if voted to power for the third time.

""They (the BJP and the RSS) want to get rid of the Constitution, they want to get rid of the democratic process so that they can crush all other ideas," Gandhi said in a roadshow in Wayanad earlier in the day.

Speaking about his vision for 2047, the prime minister said,"I have been the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a long time. And I am used to the experience. If elections are held again and again then from my state, 30-40 senior good officers used to go as observers, for election duty. So they used to stay out for 40-50 days. I used to worry how will I run the government? Because in the country, such elections keep happening and my observers keep going."

ALSO READ: PM accuses Oppn of spreading lies on electoral bonds: ‘Everyone will regret it'

"Then I thought if I have an election, I will not take that period as a vacation. I give jobs to the officials in advance. I ask them to do this for the next government. So I used to plan for 100 days even at that time," the prime minister added.

ALSO READ: 'What is Cong's compulsion?': PM Modi on DMK leader's anti-Sanatan remark

“If we look at the 2024 elections, there is an opportunity before the country -there is a model of the Congress government and the BJP government. They `have worked for 5-6 decades and I have only worked for 10 years. Compare these in any field. Even if there are some shortcomings, there will be no shortcomings in our efforts,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM Modi counters Opposition's ‘BJP to change constitution’ charge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On