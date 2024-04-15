PM Modi counters Opposition's ‘BJP to change constitution’ charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again lashed out at the opposition after some parties claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would change the constitution if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he does not take any decision to scare or run-over anyone,(ANI)

“When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run-over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation,” the prime minister said in an interview with ANI.



Modi's counter comes after opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the BJP would change the constitution if voted to power for the third time.



""They (the BJP and the RSS) want to get rid of the Constitution, they want to get rid of the democratic process so that they can crush all other ideas," Gandhi said in a roadshow in Wayanad earlier in the day.



Speaking about his vision for 2047, the prime minister said,"I have been the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a long time. And I am used to the experience. If elections are held again and again then from my state, 30-40 senior good officers used to go as observers, for election duty. So they used to stay out for 40-50 days. I used to worry how will I run the government? Because in the country, such elections keep happening and my observers keep going."



"Then I thought if I have an election, I will not take that period as a vacation. I give jobs to the officials in advance. I ask them to do this for the next government. So I used to plan for 100 days even at that time," the prime minister added.



“If we look at the 2024 elections, there is an opportunity before the country -there is a model of the Congress government and the BJP government. They `have worked for 5-6 decades and I have only worked for 10 years. Compare these in any field. Even if there are some shortcomings, there will be no shortcomings in our efforts,” he said.