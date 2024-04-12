Rahul Gandhi lambasts Modi govt in Tamil Nadu rally: ‘BJP will change Constitution if…'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government while addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu on Friday, saying that if elected to power, the BJP will change the Constitution of India. He further launched an attack at PM Modi, saying that he only cares about “having monopoly over the finance system” of the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)(AFP)

Slamming the BJP, Gandhi alleged the Saffron party MPs openly stated that "they are going to change the Constitution" if they retained power at the Centre. The Congress leader also said that while the rest of the world earlier looked at India as the beacon of democracy; now it is of the view that India's democracy is no longer a democracy.

Attacking the prime minister, the former Congress president said, "The only thing Modi cares about is "having a monopoly on finances and the communication system (seen as a reference to media) of this country."

He said the nation today faced an ideological battle. On the one side is the ideology of social justice, freedom and equality, championed by icons such as reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy and on the other side are the ideas of RSS and PM Narendra Modi and his government.

Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi and his party stood for the ideology of "one nation, one leader and one language."

Addressing the people of Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi promised legislation to provide apprenticeship to the youth of the state, and filling 30 lakh vacant government job posts. He assured that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc would take “drastic action" to provide employment opportunities to the youngsters in Tamil Nadu.

“There are 30 lakh vacant jobs in the government and these jobs will be provided to young people,” Gandhi said and added that in order to benefit all the graduates and diploma holders a law--Right to Apprenticeship-- will be passed in the Parliament.

Hailing leaders of Tamil Nadu, including Periyar, CN Annadurai, Kamaraj and M Karunanidhi, he said: "You have shown the rest of the country how to walk on the path of social justice." This was the reason why Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched in Tamil Nadu, he asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)