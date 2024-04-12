Congress leader slams Kangana Ranaut's ‘language’ over ‘baap-dada ki riyasat' remarks

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Friday hit back at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi seat, for her “language” during the election campaign, calling it “unfortunate”. Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh and Kangana Ranaut, BJP's candidate from Mandi seat, trade barbs ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

A political slugfest has erupted as Kangana Ranaut and Vikramaditya Singh, the frontrunner as the Congress' nominee for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, engaged in a fiery exchange of words ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Addressing a rally in Manali, Kangana had said, “Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ki tum mujhe dara, dhamka ke vapis bhej doge (This is not the estate of your father or grandfather that you will threaten me and send me back).”

She was responding to Vikramaditya Singh's statement in which he called the actor a "queen of controversies" and, referring to her reported remarks on beef-eating, asserted that questions will be raised on her statements given from time to time.

“I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal to Bollywood because she will not win the elections as she knows nothing about people of Himachal.”

Accusations flew as she challenged Singh to provide evidence of her alleged consumption of beef, vehemently asserting her adherence to an ayurvedic and yogic lifestyle. The verbal sparring extended to jabs at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom Ranaut referred to as “Bada Pappu”.

Terming Vikramaditya Singh as "ek number ka jhootha" (liar No. 1) and "paltubaaz" (one who repeatedly changes stance), she wondered what can be expected from him when "Bada Pappu" talks about destroying the "nari Shakti" (women power).

Vikramaditya Singh said, “I respect her. It doesn't matter who is the candidate from the BJP, we are fighting against the might of the BJP... The kind of language she is using is unfortunate and against the rich culture and tradition of the state, which is a Devbhoomi.”

“She said that it's a time for women and we need to empower them, she has forgotten that the sitting MP from Mandi is a woman whom people have sent to the parliament in very odd situations,” he added.